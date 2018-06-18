  • kz
    Astana to host three contemporary music festivals

    09:22, 18 June 2018
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - From 29th June to 1st July 2018, domestic and foreign stars will give concerts within three grandiose contemporary music festivals at the Alau Ice Palace. Hip-Hop Fest, Rock Fest, Dj Fest are timed to the 20th Anniversary of Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan.

    For instance, on June 29, the audience will plunge into Hip-Hop Fest. Singers and bands from various countries will perform there: Chromosome, Jamaru, Da Gudda Jazz, Darkhan Juzz, Raim & Artur, ST, Anacondaz, Scroogie. The headliner of the concert will be Kasta, a legendary rap band from Russia.

    On June 30, Alau will also host a concert of six stars. Naik Borzov, Beasts, Chicherina, Umay, Komancheros, Moneyken will perform at Rock Fest that day.

    The concluding event will be Dj Fest scheduled for July 1. Ruin & Fara (Astana), BAUR (Almaty), ASTERO (Moscow), Emrah Canpolat (Antalya), Paolo Bardelli (Milan) will excite the concert venue. Dj GROOVE will highlight the evening.

     

    Culture Capital City Day Astana: The Big 20
