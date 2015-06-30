Astana to host unique art exhibition of Artists for Peace

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A unique art exhibition will be unveiled for public at the Palace of Independence on July 1 in Astana.

The Silk Road Peace Award foundation, the Embassy of the People's Republic of China in the Republic of Kazakhstan and the International Union of Artists for Peace have joined forces to organize an international exhibition of the works by Artists for Peace entitled The Economic Belt along the Silk Road: Respecting Diversified Civilizations Seeking for Common Development. Politicians, experts and scholars who attended the symposium on Nazarbayev's Thoughts of Peace participated in the opening ceremony of the art exhibition on June 30. The Kazakhstan Artists Union awarded five Chinese artists, including Zheng Yi, with the Certificate of Honor Member. For its part, the International Union of Artists for Peace awarded 16 international artists with honorable title of "International Artist for Peace". The art exhibition showcases over 100 exhibit items by more than 30 artists from 21 different countries. The artists derived inspiration from the Ancient Silk Road and combined the old time and the new time in their works.