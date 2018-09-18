Astana to host UNWTO Global Summit for Urban Tourism

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The 7th Global Summit on Urban Tourism of the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO): A 2030 Vision for Urban Tourism underway on September on 16-19, in Seoul, the Republic of Korea, is bringing together more than 1,000 participants from 57 states of the world, Astana administrations' press service reports. As stated there, Astana has won the right to host its 8th summit in 2019.

Kazakhstan will hold the event of such a high level in the sphere of tourism for the first time ever. The global summit takes place once a year in a city selected in accordance with UNWTO requirements.



The global summit is expected to attract to Astana leading tourism experts, bring together state and private partners from all sectors and play a key role in the paradigm of the urban tourism development. Tourism is supposed to become a tool for social consolidation and preservation of culture apart from its pivotal contribution to the economic activity.



The World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) is the United Nations agency responsible for the promotion of responsible, sustainable and universally accessible tourism. Its membership includes 156 countries, 6 territories and over 500 affiliate members representing the private sector, educational institutions, tourism associations and local tourism authorities. Its headquarters are located in Madrid.