ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Week of KHL Stars 2018 will kick off in Astana on January 10, Kazinform has learnt from SPORT.INFORM.KZ.

Barys captain and forward Nigel Dawes, defenseman Kevin Dallman and forward Vey Linden made it into the roster and will play in the Chernyshev Division at the 2018 All-Star Game.



The 2018 All-Star Game will be held at the Barys Arena, Barys' home stadium in Astana.