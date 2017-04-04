Astana to host World Congress of engineers and scientists

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The World Congress of engineers and scientists will take place in Astana within the framework of the International specialized exhibition EXPO 2017, Kazinform has learned from the press service of JSC "NC "Astana EXPO-2017".

The congress dedicated to the key theme of the exhibition "Future Energy: innovative scenarios and methods to implement them" will be held on June 19 and 20. This is the first time such high-profile congress will take place in Kazakhstan and in Central Asia. Over 1,000 delegates from 50 countries of the world, including Nobel Prize winners, prominent experts, scientists and representatives of global energy companies will take part in the congress.



Participants will search for new solutions of global energy problems, staff training, technologies and innovations.