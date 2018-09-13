  • kz
    Astana to host World Wrestling Championships

    15:37, 13 September 2018
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The World Championships that includes Greco-Roman, freestyle and women's wrestling competitions will be held in Astana in 2019, said Yerlan Kozhasbay, Vice-President of the Greco-Roman, Freestyle and Women's Wrestling Federation of Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    "Dear friends, we have good news. The 2019 World Wrestling Championships (in freestyle, Greco-Roman, women's and grappling) will be hosted by Astana. In Istanbul, we won the final round of the selection of the hosting city for the World Championships. This is, indeed, a great event," Yerlan Kozhasbay posted on social media.

