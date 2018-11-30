Astana to host WorldSkills Kazakhstan championship

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The grand opening of the WorldSkills Kazakhstan National Championship, which is organized by the Ministry of Education and Science of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Holding Company Kasipqor, will take place in Astana on December 3, 2018, Kazinform correspondent reports.

In August 2014, the Republic of Kazakhstan joined WorldSkills international association, becoming the 70th member country of the movement. To raise the status of the working professions, the Kazakh Ministry of Education and Science and Kasipqor Holding NJSC has annually held the WorldSkills Kazakhstan National Championship since 2015.

"President Nursultan Nazarbayev, in his annual State-of-the-Nation Addresses, outlines the need to develop technical and vocational education. Several National Plans and these events are being implemented in this regard," Nassymzhan Ospanova, Director of the Technical and Vocational Education Department of the Kazakh Ministry of Education and Science, told a briefing at the Central Communications Service.

She also informed that the 4th WorldSkills Kazakhstan Championship will be held on 3-7 December of this year. It is aimed at raising the status of blue-color occupations, attracting young people to the manufacturing sector of the economy and developing technical and vocational education. The WorldSkills Kazakhstan project, according to Nassymzhan Ospanova, enhances and promotes the prestige of blue-color jobs.

"This project reduces the shortage of specialists at secondary and vocational schools, makes a huge contribution to the training of highly-demanded personnel for our country that has embarked on the path of competitive and innovative development," she said.

It is to be recalled that more than 400 experts will assess the proficiency of about 350 candidates in 30 specialties from all regions of the country at this year's national championship.

These are bricklaying, painting and decorating, confectionary", electronics, hotel administration, CNC turning, web design and development, graphic design, maintenance and repair of diesel engines, network and system administration, millwright of agricultural machines and tractors, mechatronics, electrical installations, visual merchandising and window dressing, repair and maintenance of cars, plumbing and heating, restaurant service, CAD engineering graphics, autobody repair, mobile robotics, hairdressing, fashion technology, grain and processing products quality measurement, welding technologies, tiling, dry construction and plasterwork, cooking, baking, maintenance of refrigeration and ventilation equipment, IT solutions for business.

According to the speaker, for the purpose of supporting young specialists' professionalism, students of high schools, colleges, and universities are expected to participate in it. Also, it is planned that the event will be attended by the Kazakh Prime Minister, Secretary of State, MPs, representatives of government agencies, enterprises, and employers.