Astana to host WTC Ironman 70.3 in 2018 - Karim Massimov

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Ironman 70.3 race will be held under the aegis of the WTC (World Triathlon Corporation) in Astana in July 2018, the president of the Kazakhstan Triathlon Federation Karim Massimov said.

"On behalf of the Kazakhstan Triathlon Federation, I want to greet all the contestants, organizers and spectators for the opening of the first open championship of the Republic of Kazakhstan. The long-distance triathlon is getting more and more popular all over the world and our country is no exception. Literally yesterday, here at Triathlon Park you could all see the stage of the Asian Triathlon Cup held under the aegis of the ITU (International Triathlon Union). It is only hosting the Ironman events that could be the next phase in developing and popularizing sports in the country," Karim Massimov said at the Kazakh Triathlon Championship opening in Astana.

According to him, "a long-term agreement for hosting the Ironman series in Astana has been recently concluded with the World Triathlon Corporation."

"Congratulations to all of our contestants today! You have the unique opportunity to be the first in testing the track that will host Ironman 70.3 Astana in July next year. We wish everyone a fair wind, light feet, and may the best win!" Karim Massimov summed up. As it was reported, within the framework of the Asian Cup the Kazakhstan Open Triathlon Championship, where 200 athletes are competing, started on July 30.

As noted, it involves both amateurs and professionals in the so-called "Half Ironman" (1.9 km swim, 90 km bike ride and 21.1 km run (half marathon) and all this to be in one race). In addition to the individual race, the team relay will also be held at the same "Half Ironman" distance.

Among the invited guests there are famous athletes. For instance, Alexander Vinokourov, the Olympic cycling champion, is also an active triathlete.