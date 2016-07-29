Astana to implement e-payment system in public transport by yearend

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Astana plans to introduce electronic payment system in public transport by the end of the year, Astana LRT says.

“The administration of Astana will introduce the electronic payment system in public transport of the city stage-by-stage by the end of the year,” the company’s press service says.

Pensioners, disabled people and other welfare beneficiaries including the citizens of Tselnigradsky, Shortandy and Arshaly districts of Akmola region will get free passes for using the buses in suburban communication. More than 130,000 welfare beneficiaries are using today free or school transport cards. Their number is expected to reach 300,000 by the end of 2016.

750 buses of the city have already installed validators, the devices which will be used for non-cash payment with the help of electronic transport cards.

The passengers will be able to choose one of 7 flexible tariff plans, free transfers to other buses within 60 minutes and bonuses for using the public transport.