Astana to introduce electronic health passports

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Representatives of the administration of Astana held a final briefing under "Active Resident" campaign during which the participants discussed the topical issues in healthcare, education and employment sectors. The administration told the journalists about the novelties to be introduced in the city soon.

High prices for pharmaceuticals, long queues in clinics remain the most pivotal issues for the residents of Astana today.

“Last year, as per the memorandum signed between the Ministry of Healthcare, pharmaceuticals suppliers and the municipal Mayor’s Office, we retained prices for 200 vitally important medicines. We are planning now to sign a new document. However, there are still complications caused by floating dollar rate,” I. Lee said.

The most important novelty will be the introduction of an electronic health passport which will store information from the birth of a person till his death. All the data will be confidential. Doctors will be able to amend them only if an access code is available.

In order to cut the queues in municipal outpatient clinics, the authorities plan to build new facilities as well as to introduce a new navigation system – special corridors for children, old people and other categories. A separate corridor for pregnant women will function too. The time for delivery of medical tests will be prolonged.