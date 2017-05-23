Astana to launch Digital Public Service Center – Abayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Astana plans to launch Digital Public Service Center, according to Minister of Information and Communications Dauren Abayev, Kazinform reports.

“The Government for Citizens State Corporation plans to further intensify its activity in such areas as provision of e-services without e-signatures, proactive provision of services, implementation of ‘single application principle’ and transition to the so-called exterritoriality,” Dauren Abayev said at the Government’s weekly meeting on Tuesday.

“For instance, beginning from April 2017, Kazakhstanis can receive certificates of no criminal record on the e-Gov portal without e-signatures,” he noted and added that a digital public service center will be launched in Astana, where the public services provision processes will be fully automated.