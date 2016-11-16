Astana to light up purple on World Prematurity Day

ASTANA. KAZINFORM November 17 is the World Prematurity Day.

On this day, the cities of the world launch various activities and light up their landmarks purple in order to raise people's awareness of premature birth and attract attention to the needs of pre-term born babies.



Many celebrities wear purple clothes to honor millions of babies born too soon.



Astana is planning to mark the date by lighting up its main sights - Baiterek Monument, Khan Shatyr Shopping Mall, Saryarka and M-2 bridges - purple, the press service of the Mayor's Office says.



Currently, there are three 466-bed maternity houses and a 75-bed National Research Centre of Maternity and Child in Astana. The maternity houses provide all-round highly-qualified medical care to pregnant women, women in labour, babies and female citizens from all the regions.