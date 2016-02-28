Astana to mark Gratitude Day with a concert

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A concert will be held at the Astana Opera Theater in the Kazakh capital on the Gratitude Day - March 1.

It is no coincidence that Kazakhstan celebrates the Gratitude Day on the first day of spring. On the first of March 21 years ago President Nursultan Nazarbayev initiated the creation of the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan - the symbol of unity and friendship of all nationalities residing in the country.

The Gratitude Day offers Kazakhstanis a chance to express their gratitude to each other and show their mercy.