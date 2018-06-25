Astana to mark National Dombra Day on July 1

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - For the first time in history of independent Kazakhstan President Nursultan Nazarbayev adopted a decree on the celebration of the National Day of dombra on the first Sunday of July. This year it coincides with the 1st of July, Kazinform reports.

Turar Alipbayev, provost of the Kazakh National University of Arts, revealed at a Monday press conference that dobra players from all corners of the country will come to Astana to celebrate this day.



The professor announced that 500 students of secondary musical schools for gifted children named after Kulyash Baiseitova and Akhmet Zhubanov, 70 representatives of the Otyrar Sazy orchestra named after Nurgisa Tlendiyev, 90 dombra players of the Kazakh State Academic Orchestra named after Kurmangazy will descend on Astana to support the decree signed by President Nazarbayev and join the celebrations. 200 teachers and students of the Kazakh National Conservatory named after Kurmangazy and 500 dombra players of the Kazakh National University of Arts are expected to participate as well.



Attending the event will be many prominent musicians of Kazakhstan, namely rector of the Kazakh National Conservatory named after Kurmangazy Arman Zhudebayev, director of the Kazakh State Academic Orchestra named after Kurmangazy Nurkisa Dauyeshev, Assylbek Yensepov, Bekbolat Tleukhan, Aigul Ulkenbayeva and Seken Turysbekov.



The grandiose concert marking the National Day of Dombra is set to be held at the Kazakh Yeli Monument at 12:00 p.m. on July 1.