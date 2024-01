ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The best talents of 2017 will be named in 15 categories at "Astana Daryny-2017" awarding ceremony at the Palace of Peace and Reconciliation in the Kazakh capital city on December 1.

The same day the central square of Astana city will host a concert dated to the Day of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan. It will start at 6:00 p.m. Astana time.