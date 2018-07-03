Astana to open Singapore school city

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A contemporary school city working according to the Singapore's education system will be built in Astana, the city administration's official website reports.



Investments and entrepreneurship development department, Astana education department and Singapore International School Kazakhstan LLP became signatories of the memo on realization of the school city with well-developed infrastructure (Singapore school).



The project worth KZT 14.65 bln will be completed in 24 months. The project is aimed at creating a school based on Singapore's education system with competitive edge in price segment. 1,200 students are expected to study there.