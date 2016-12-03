Astana to open winter season Dec 4

ASTANA. KAZINFORM This weekend the winter season will be officially opened in the capital with a cross-country ski race to be held at the ski and roller track. The event is dedicated to the 25th anniversary of Independence of the country. All those willing are welcomed to join the race, astana.gov.kz reported.

Registration of participants will start at 10:30 am. During the Ski Festival men will run 2km and women will run 1 km. Children will take different distances depending on the age.

On December 2, Alau Ice Palace hosted the 3rd round of the World Cup in Speed ​​Skating. 357 athletes from 26 countries arrived in the capital to show their skills on the ice.



On December 3, young tennis players will gather in Daulet sports complex to compete for the title of the best athlete. Chess amateurs will also be able to measure their swords on December 7, at the city championship among veterans, and on December 10, during the city chess tournament. On the same day, the capital’s championship in archery will start in Alatau sports palace

Astana is now hosting the open city championship in football among girls born in 2003-2004 on an inflatable football court. The championship will take place until December 10. At the end of the game, the best teams will be awarded with cups, diplomas, certificates and valuable prizes.