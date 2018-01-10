Astana to serve as Smart City Standard to other cities

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan needs to craft a Smart City Standard based on Astana's experience, Kazinform reports.

‘Smart cities for a smart nation' is one of ten pivotal challenges that Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev set in the annual State-of-the-Nation Address "New Opportunities for Development Amidst the Fourth Industrial Revolution".



"In 2018 Astana marks its 20th anniversary. Its development and accession to the club of the most important Eurasian development centers is the source of our pride. Modern technologies offer effective solutions of the problems of a rapidly growing city. That is why it is necessary to craft a Smart City Standard based on Astana's experience and disseminate the best practices among the cities of Kazakhstan," the address reads.



According to the President, ‘the world has come to realize that it's not the country, but the cities which attract investors. They [investors] choose the cities where it is comfortable to live and work.'



It is also noted that the smart cities will become a driving force of regional development, dissemination of innovations and improving lives of people countrywide.