Astana to show national breeds of dogs

ASTANA. KAZINFORM One can see the rare dog breeds at Astana Winner 2017, the media center of the capital city administration reports. Dog fanciers with their pets (over 100) from Kazakhstan and the CIS countries will come to the show.

"It is now the twelfth show of Astana Winner 2017. And every year the geography and the number of participants are expanding. This year, judges from Russia and Belarus will be the special guests. Visitors will be able to see rare dogs - Kazakh tazy, Siberian husky, Labrador retriever and others," said the organizer of the contest, handler Yekaterina Dautova.

According to her, only purebred and rare dogs will be represented at the show.

Astana Winner 2017 show will be held on August 5 and 6 in Korme complex. Admission is free.