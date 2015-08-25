Astana to transfer KZT 7 bln 500 mln to national budget

ASTANA. KAZINFORM In the past five years the budget of Kazakhstan's capital city rose 1.2 times (from KZT 301 bln 800 mln up to KZT 376 bln 900 mln). In the meantime its own profit increased 2.3 times (from KZT 77 bln 300 mln to KZT 176 bln). For the first time in 2015 Astana will transfer about KZT 7 bln 500 mln to the national budget.

32% of the city's budget falls on the social block (KZT 117 bln). Educational spending rose twofold in the five years (up to KZT 46 bln 100 mln). The expenditures on healthcare increased 1.7 times and made KZT 38 bln 800 mln, while housing and utilities sector used up to KZT 84 bln 100 mln (22%) of the budget. Source: http://astana.gov.kz/ru