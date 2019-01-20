Astana to unveil the Year of Youth

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On January 23, 2019 a solemn opening ceremony of the Year of Youth will take place in Astana at the Nur Alem Pavilion, EXPO 2017 expo complex, the Social Development Ministry's Facebook account reads.

The Head of State, members of the Government, MPs, local executive bodies, members of the youth policy council under the President of Kazakhstan, winners of the 100 New Faces contest, Bolashak Scholarship graduates, young scientists, gifted children, etc., are expected to take part in the event.



The ceremony will give a start to realizing of a large-scale action plan aimed at all-round support and implementation of the state youth policy the countrywide. Successful projects and the brand new products made by young Kazakhstanis will be presented there. Young people will take the floor. Besides, well-known businessmen, startuppers, volunteers, agricultural specialists and others will adres those gathered.



As earlier reported, President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev decreed to declare 2019 as the Year of Youth.