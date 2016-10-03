Astana to welcome Kazakhstan-Russia Interregional Cooperation Forum

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The 13th Interregional Cooperation Forum of Kazakhstan and Russia with the participation of the heads of state will take place at the Palace of Independence in Astana on October 3-4.

"Heads of leading Kazakhstani and Russian companies featured into the Forbes and Global-2000 lists will participate in the Kazakhstan-Russia Business Forum set to be held within the framework of the forum. The forum will result in signing of over 30 bilateral agreements on projects in such priority sectors of economy as food and chemical industry, metallurgy and engineering, pharmaceuticals and construction materials," the Minister for Investment and Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan said in a statement.



Additionally, panel sessions will focus on the development of transport and logistics potential, tourism and elimination of barriers in trade between Kazakhstan and Russia and other issues.