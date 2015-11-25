Astana to welcome ‘Made in Kazakhstan&#39; exhibition

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Astana will host an exhibition of locally made products themed "Made in Kazakhstan" on November 28-29.

The two-day event will take place at the Astana Mall Shopping Center. Over 50 Kazakhstani companies, including Kazgelprom-Almaty, Altyn Adam, Glassman, Zhamal-ai, Mukajan Kazakshtan, Irida, Bal Tekstil and more, will showcase their products, according to the organizers. It bears to remind that President of Kazakhstan urged to buy apparel, shoes and other products made in Kazakhstan during his visit to Almaty region earlier this week.