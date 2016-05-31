Astana-Tokyo direct flight to be launched in 2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Civil Aviation Committee of the Ministry of Investments and Development announced the plans on launching new flights.

Thus, according to Deputy Chairman of the Committee Talgat Lastayev, the first flight from Astana to Tehran will be operated in late June. As per an agreement with Iran, 14 flights will be operated every week from two Kazakhstani cities [Astana, Almaty – editor] to Tehran.

As Talgat Lastayev said, many countries express their interest in cooperation with Iran after the sanctions from this country were lifted. Kazakhstan may serve as a transit point in this case.

“We expect a significant transit flow via our territory to Chinese cities and from Russian cities of Novosibirsk and Omsk,” he said.

He announced also that direct flights from Astana, Almaty and Aktau to Sochi will be launched this year. The negotiations on opening the Tokyo-Astana flight in 2017 is underway too, he added.

“In a long-term outlook, we are planning to launch a flight to the North America, probably to New York, in 2019,” he added.