Astana tops international activity rating

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The capital of Tatarstan Kazan has held the Congress of Local Authorities of Eurasia "Local solutions for global development: towards the Eurasian integration" with the participation of the heads of more than 100 cities of Russia and the CIS.

Moreover, the Congress carried out the first international rating on the Eurasian cities' activity, according to the website of Astana Mayor's Office. Results of the first international rating on cities' activity were voiced at the General Assembly of the Eurasian regional branch of the World Organization "United Cities and Local Governments" (UCLG) at the Kazan City Hall. Astana became the absolute winner of the overall ranking. The winners among major cities were Khabarovsk, Yekaterinburg and Nizhny Novgorod. Yakutsk, Stavropol and Moldavian Tiraspol were named the top medium-sized cities. The most internationally active small cities were Yelabuga, Magadan and Bugulma. The meeting of leaders of cities aimed at strengthening the Eurasian cooperation and increasing the cohesion and unity of the Eurasian region. The main purpose of the event was to expand the involvement of local authorities in the processes of global decision-making. The event was organized by the Eurasian regional branch of the World Organization "United Cities and Local Governments" together with the Mayor's Office of Kazan.