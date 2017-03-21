Astana track positive, winning battle of combating terrorism

DAMASCUS. KAZINFORM - Syria's Permanent Representative to the UN Bashar al-Jaafari stressed that the track of Astana 1, 2 and 3 meetings was positive whether the opposition attended or not as it is specialized in monitoring the cessation of hostilities agreement, separating ISIL and Jabhat al-Nusra from the armed groups.

In an interview with the Syrian TV on Sunday evening, al-Jaafari said that the Russian side proposed a number of the work papers that reflect its seriousness in finding solution to the crisis in Syria such as removing the mines planted by the ISIL terrorist organization in Palmyra and the archaeological sites, establishing a committee for exchanging the kidnapped and establishing a constitutional committee specialized in the national reconciliations.



Al-Jaafari indicated that the track of Astana meeting complements Geneva track as positive efforts were exerted in it by the Russian and Iranian guarantors, in addition to the initiatives proposed by the Russian side, Kazinform has learnt from Mehr News Agency .



Since the establishment of Astana track, we haven't dealt with the Turkish guarantor, but we deal with the Russian and the Iranian guarantors, and we don't have a political or ethical confidence in the Turkish side which has always been the reason behind the problems in the region throughout history, al-Jaafari said.



He indicated that terrorism is the main reason behind all the problems in Syria and that the most important victory against terrorism today is admitting the existence of terrorism in Syria and Iraq by the whole world and adopting eight resolutions by the UN Security Council on combating terrorism.



Al-Jaafari added that the key solution for combating international terrorism starts by controlling the borders by the Turkish side, but the Turkish regime is not willing to do that and it is dealing with this issue with blackmail.



He affirmed that terrorism is still used as a political arm and the latest terrorist attacks in Damascus, Homs, Aleppo and some of the Syrian areas are a part of the process of the political pressure exerted on the Syrian Government before going to Geneva, referring to the terrorist attacks which took place before every session of the Security Council.



Al-Jaafari said that there are political forces which support terrorism and they don't want to reach a political solution to the crisis in Syria and they don't have the political will to engage in any credible political solution.



He referred to the support provided by western intelligence agencies to terrorism on the international level and to giving the Oscar to the so-called White Helmets which embrace members of Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist organization.



Al-Jaafari pointed out that the Israeli air force targeted an area in Palmyra because they felt with their backers that the battle of the Syrian Arab army against ISIL resulted in a great victory against terrorism in Palmyra and Aleppo, adding that for the same reason, the US air force interfered in al-Tharda mountain in Deir Ezzor to help ISIL in besieging 200 thousand persons.



He stressed that the Syrian military retaliation for the Israeli attack was suitable and it changed the rules of the game, referring to the measures taken by the Russian Foreign Ministry and to summoning the Israeli Ambassador and the strong statements of Iran and the Lebanese Resistance on the same issue.



Al-Jaafari indicated that the Western countries rejected a press statement proposed by Russia at the Security Council to condemn the terrorist attacks in Syria due to the absence of the international will to find political solution to the crisis.



He added that the US representation in Astana was very normal and its participation was not dynamic, and that the new administration hasn't reached a final assessment of its policy towards the situation in Syria yet.



Al-Jaafari asserted that the delegation of the Syrian Arab Republic is willing to go to the fifth round of Geneva talks and to work according to the agenda reached by the fourth round of Geneva talks which included four baskets.



He added that the delegation of Riyadh opposition rejects the basket of combating terrorism and at the same time it claims that it is a national opposition, wondering how it could be national while it rejects to fight terrorism.



He clarified that the reason behind targeting Syria is that it adheres to its national dignity and it has foiled all the Western agendas in the region, affirming that winning the battle of combating terrorism imposed our voice on the world and achieving more victories on the ground will facilitate reaching the political solution.