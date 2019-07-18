Astana tumbles out of UEFA Champions League

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – In the second leg of the first qualifying round of the UEFA Champions League, FC Astana was defeated by CFR Cluj, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

Inthe away match in Romania, FC Astana lost to CFR Cluj. The score was 1-3.

Goals:

0-1 Roman Murtazayev(4’),

1-1 Billel Omrani(10’),

2-1 YevgenyPostnikov own goal (26’)

3-1 Billel Omrani(73’)

Thus, FC Astanafell out of the Champions League fight and will continue to play in the secondqualifying round of the Europa League, where it will face FC Santa Coloma of Andorra.