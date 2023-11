ASTANA. KAZINFORM Scottish Celtic defeated Astana FC in a rematch of the UEFA Champions League 3rd qualification round in Glasgow.

In the 62nd minute to the game, Agim Ibraimi from Astana tied the score 1:1.



However, a few minutes prior to the end of the normal time, Celtic's forward Moussa Dembélé kicked a goal. The match ended 2:1 in favor of the Scottish club.