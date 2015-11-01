Astana v Atletico match referees appointed - UEFA

ASTANA, KAZINFORM UEFA has appointed a group of British referees for the Astana vs. Atletico Champions League match.

Thus, Taylor Anthony has been named the referee of the match. His assistants are Michael Allarkey and Stephen Child. Additional assistant referees are Martin Atkinson and Jonathan Moss. Harry Lennard will be the fourth referee. The match inspector will be Eugen Strigel from Germany. Balázs Makray from Hungary has been appointed a match delegate, Kazinform refers to Vesti.kz . Recall that the match will start at Astana-Arena stadium at 09:00 p.m. local time Nov 3. The event will be broadcast live on TAN channel.