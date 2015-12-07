Astana v Galatasaray match to be broadcasted live for die-hard fans

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Good news for FC Astana fans - they will be able to watch their favorite club against FC Galatasaray in a live broadcast from Turkey. Kazmedia Ortalygy concert hall will organize the broadcast on December 9.

As you may know the match will kick off in Istanbul at 1:45 a.m. Astana time. Fans are highly recommended to come in good time as the number of places is limited, astana.kz reports. Ranked 3rd in the group FC Astana players still have a chance to reach the UEFA Champions League playoffs if they beat the Turkish side.