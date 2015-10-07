Astana, Vilnius mayors consider launching flights b/w two cities (PHOTO)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Mayor of Astana Adilbek Dzhaksybekov arrived in the Republic of Lithuania on an official visit at the invitation of the Mayor of Vilnius Remigijus Shimashyus, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of Astana city administration office.

Governors of the two capitals held a meeting in the City Hall of Vilnius. The parties have discussed a number of important issues of mutually beneficial cooperation. According to Mr.Dzhaksybekov, Astana and Vilnius have long-standing history of cooperation. A.Dzhaksybekov got acquainted with business projects of Lithuania. As the Mayor stressed that Astana is interested in the creation of parking lots which needs introduction of new technologies. The Governor of Vilnius raised the issues of cooperation in the field of tourism, highlighting the popularity of the Kazakh pavilion at Milan Expo. A.Dzhaksybekov talked about the preparation and construction of large-scale projects for the upcoming International specialized exhibition Astana EXPO-2017. Mr. Shimashyus suggested holding the Days of Culture of Vilnius in Astana, as well as organizing special charter flights during the exhibition. Mayor of Vilnius expressed the possibility of launching regular flights between Astana and Vilnius. Lithuanian colleagues have expressed great interest in the investment projects presented by the Kazakh delegation and possibilities opened up to foreign investors in the Kazakh capital. Mr.Dzhaksybekov, in turn, invited the business community of Vilnius to more thoroughly get acquainted with the investment potential of Astana and take part in the VI International Investment Forum "Astana Invest 2015" which will be held October 28-30 at the Palace of Independence. The sides agreed on the need for further expansion of joint projects and friendly relations between Vilnius and Astana which have a solid foundation in the form of the Agreement on trade-economic, scientific-technical and cultural collaboration signed in 2000.