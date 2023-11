ASTANA. KAIZNFORM - Astana BC hosted Avtodor BC from Saratov within the VTB United League on December 6.

Unfortunately for Astana, Avtodor managed to set a new points high for the league in the Astana game. The final score of the game is 93:131.

It was actually the sixth loss for Astana and the sixth victory for Avtodor in the season.