    Astana vs Celtic to be shown live at Astana's new Arbat

    07:07, 14 August 2017
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Astana's Champions League clash with Celtic Glasgow will be broadcast live on a big screen at Astana's new Arbat starting 12.45 a.m. on August 16, Saryarka district administration reports.

    In the 2nd and 3rd qualifying rounds, FC Astana beat Spartaks Jūrmala (1-0, 1-1) and Legia Warszawa (3-1, 0-1), and Celtic defeated Linfield FC from Northern Ireland (2-0, 4-0) and Norwegian Rosenborg BK (0-0, 1-0).

    The second-leg match will be played on August 22 at Astana Arena in Kazakhstan.

