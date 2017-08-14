Astana vs Celtic to be shown live at Astana's new Arbat

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Astana's Champions League clash with Celtic Glasgow will be broadcast live on a big screen at Astana's new Arbat starting 12.45 a.m. on August 16, Saryarka district administration reports.

In the 2nd and 3rd qualifying rounds, FC Astana beat Spartaks Jūrmala (1-0, 1-1) and Legia Warszawa (3-1, 0-1), and Celtic defeated Linfield FC from Northern Ireland (2-0, 4-0) and Norwegian Rosenborg BK (0-0, 1-0).

The second-leg match will be played on August 22 at Astana Arena in Kazakhstan.