Astana, Washington discuss follow-up of President Nazarbayev's visit

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - On June 28, 2018, a telephone conversation took place between Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Kairat Abdrakhmanov and the U.S. Secretary of State Michael Pompeo, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakh MFA's press service.

Both foreign ministers noted with satisfaction consistent implementation of the arrangements achieved during the official visit of H.E. Nursultan Nazarbayev, President of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the U.S. in January 2018. Michael Pompeo stressed the importance of the visit of the Kazakh leader and noted that the U.S. President Donald Trump appreciates the agreements reached in Washington and the development of bilateral partnership with Kazakhstan.



The parties discussed in detail the wide range of issues related to the development of the Enhanced Strategic Partnership between Kazakhstan and the United States, in particular, the prospects for strengthening cooperation in the trade, economic and investment, energy, agriculture and other areas. The schedule of bilateral contacts at various levels, including within the framework of international forums, was considered.



Kazakhstan's Foreign Minister and the U.S. Secretary of State held a detailed exchange of views on topical issues on the regional and international agenda. It was stressed that Kazakhstan's experience in getting rid of the fourth largest nuclear arsenal is an example, including for the settlement of the situation related to the North Korean nuclear program and the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.



Both parties stressed the importance of fruitful cooperation in the regional format, as well as the cooperation of Kazakhstan and Central Asia with the United States and other partners to help stabilize and ensure the sustainable development of Afghanistan. The Kazakh diplomat drew attention to the successful implementation of the educational program for the Afghan students at Kazakhstan's universities, as well as the Regional Conference "Empowering Women in Afghanistan", which take place in Astana.



The Kazakh Foreign Minister reconfirmed his invitation to Michael Pompeo to visit Kazakhstan at the State Secretary's convenience.