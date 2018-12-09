Astana, Washington step up enhanced strategic partnership dialogue

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs, Ambassador Alice Wells is set to visit Astana on December 8-12 for the U.S.-Kazakhstan Enhanced Strategic Partnership Dialogue, Kazinform has learnt from the U.S. Department of State.

Ambassador Wells will lead the U.S. delegation, which will include representatives from the National Security Council, USAID, and the State Department's Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs and Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor, for discussions on global and regional security issues, counterterrorism cooperation, economic and trade agreements, C5+1 initiatives, human rights and rule of law, people to people ties, and other issues of mutual interest. This will be the first official meeting within the framework of the Enhanced Strategic Partnership Dialogue following the visit of Kazakhstan President Nursultan Nazarbayev to Washington in January 2018, which charted a clear path forward for increased bilateral cooperation between the United States and Kazakhstan.



The United States looks forward to deepening its relationship with Kazakhstan to promote mutual security and prosperity for the American and Kazakhstani people.