Astana weather: temps up to 22С predicted

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazhydromet has informed of the weather predicted in Astana from 26th to 28th September, Kazinform cites the official website of capital mayor's office.

According to the forecasters, on September 26, the weather will be mostly sunny, without precipitation. The wind speed will be changing from 1 to 6 meters per second. Air temperature: +20...+22° С in the daytime and +6...+8° С at night.

On Thursday, September 27, there will be sunny intervals, without precipitation. The easterly wind will blow 2-7 m/s. Air temperature: +20...+22° С in the daytime and +6...+8° С at night.

The day after tomorrow, September 28, the capital city will see a partly cloudy weather. There are chances of occasional rains with a thunderstorm. The speed of the southwesterly wind will reach 9-14 m/s. Air temperature: +20...+22° С in the daytime and +8...+10° С at night.