  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Astana welcomed Silk Road-2016 Rally participants

    08:52, 13 July 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - 120 crews of the Silk Road-2016 Rally arrived in Astana yesterday.

    The people of Astana could welcome the participants of the rally in the square near Baiterek monument.

    The participants will go to Balkhash town within the fifth stage of the rally on July 13.

    As earlier reported, the rally is held along the route of the ancient Silk Road and covers over 10000 km in Russia, Kazakhstan and China.

    The length of the Kazakhstan stage is 3000 km.

     

     

    Tags:
    Astana Sport Video News Video News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!