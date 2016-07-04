Astana welcomes 1 millionth resident

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The 1 millionth resident was born in the Kazakh capital Astana on July 4, President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev said at the national flag-raising ceremony on Monday.

The ceremony traditionally gave start to celebrations of the Capital Day across Kazakhstan. This year Astana marks its 18th birthday.



"I am proud to announce that the Mukhamediyarovs welcomed the 1 millionth resident of Astana city on July 4, 2016. Now Astana numbers one million residents," President Nazarbayev said during the ceremony.



"18 years is the time when a lot has been done, but many things are ahead. Born during the years of independence, Astana is growing rapidly and changing for the better. The city unites and inspires the entire country," the Head of State added.



Recall that the Supreme Council of the Republic of Kazakhstan made a decision to transfer the capital from Almaty to Akmola on July 6, 1994. The official transfer occurred on December 10, 1997. In accordance with the presidential decree as of May 6, 1998 Akmola was renamed into Astana. The new capital was revealed to the world on June 10, 1998.