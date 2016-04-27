Astana welcomes 14th Asian Championship on Rhythmic Gymnastics

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - 28 April - 1 May Astana will host 14th Asian Championship on Rhythmic Gymnastics, this has been informed by President of Kazakhstan Gymnastics Federation Umut Shayakhmetova at today's press conference in Central Communications Service.

The tournament will be attended by about 150 participants from 13 countries of the world.

The judges of the championship will arrive from Korea, Singapore, Kyrgyzstan, Malaysia, Japan and India. In addition 2 independent judges will come to Astana from Iran. In total, 24 sets of medals will be at stake at the Asian Championship on Rhythmic Gymnastics.

According to Umut Shayakhmetova, Kazakhstan Federation of Gymnastics is a member of the International Gymnastics Federation and the Asian Gymnastics Union.

At the briefing Shayakhmetova said that another 2 Kazakhstani athletes have won licenses for participation in Rio Olympics - Sabina Ashirbayeva (rhythmic gymnastics) and Pirmammad Aliyev (trampolining).