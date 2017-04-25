Astana welcomes Dimash Kudaibergenov

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh singer Dimash Kudaibergenov who became unprecedentedly popular after contest "Singer 2017" in China has been greeted in Central Concert Hall "Kazakhstan" in the capital, Kazinform correspondent reports.





























The singer's fans have surrounded the building entrance two hours before the beginning of the welcome. Having arrived in the central concert hall at 7.00 pm the singer walked along the red carpet. The fans arranged a flash mob shaping name "Dimash" and a heart.











Dimash Kudaibergenov opened the gala concert with song "Tugan Zher". After that, the audience of 3,500 people saw a video about the main stages in his life, beginning with the age of five when his grandmother got him to a music school.









He also sang together with his parents Kanat Aitbayev and Svetlana Aitbayeva. The performance was accompanied by family archive pictures.

Poet Zhansaya Mussina devoted her composition "Arnau" to Dimash, and singer Bibigul Tulegenova and actor Assanali Ashimov gave their blessing (‘bata') in video.





As a reminder, this year Dimash Kudaibergenov placed second in the largest contest "Singer 2017" in China, won "The Best Asian Singer" nomination at Top Chinese Music Awards. Soundtrack to Chinese film "Battle of Memories" topped iTunes QQ on the first day of release.











