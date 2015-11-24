Astana welcomes int&#39;l workshop «Space days in Kazakhstan» (PHOTO)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - "Space days in Kazakhstan - 2015" international workshop is to be held in Astana on November 27.

The event will be devoted to the first results of earth remote sensing space system of Kazakhstan and earth infrastructure system of high-precision satellite navigation. According to the press service of Kazkosmos, the event, which will be carried out in Astana for the third time, will bring together representatives of world suppliers of remote sensing data, processing resources, as well as developers and users of geographic information systems and remote sensing data. The seminar is organized by the Aerospace Committee of the Ministry for Investment and Development of Kazakhstan (Kazkosmos), JSC "National Company "Kazakhstan Gharysh Sapary". According to the organizing committee, about 400 local and foreign experts from France, Germany, USA, Israel, Great Britain, Switzerland, Spain, Norway, the Netherlands, Japan, Canada, Egypt, South Africa, China, South Korea, Iran, Russia, Ukraine and Belarus have confirmed their participation in the seminar. This year the number of sponsors of the international seminar "Space days in Kazakhstan" increased twofold.