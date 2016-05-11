Astana welcomes Women’s World Boxing Championship

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - About 300 athletes from 64 countries will arrive in Astana to participate in the Women's World Boxing Championship.

As a result the athletes will gain licenses to Summer Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro. The opening ceremony will take place on May 19.

Licenses to Rio Olympics will be played in three categories - up to 51 kilograms, up to 60 and 75 kilograms.

According to Astana Akimat, Kazakhstani team includes Nazim Kyzaybay, Rimma Volosenko, Valentins Hal'zova, Lyazzat Kungeybaeva, Zhayna Shekerbekova, Dina Zholaman, Aizhan Hodzhabekova, Zarina Tsoloyeva, Violetta Knyazeva and Yulduz Mamatkulova.

The world championship will be held at "Barys Arena" from 19 to 27 May.

Photo: astana.gov.kz