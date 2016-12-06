Astana will issue mixes for thermal insulation of houses

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan-Polish Thermal Insulation Mixes Plant has been launched In Astana.

The enterprise was presented during the national teleconference with President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev today.

"Dear Mister President! The Polish company Selena has 15 production enterprises worldwide, including in Europe, South America and Asia. We are proud to announce today that a new modern plant in Astana has joined this row. Our products are modern mixes of thermal insulation. 40% of products will be exported to Central Asia and Russia. 70 people will be employed in the plant. The majority of the personnel were trained in Poland", - President of the Group of Selena Krzysztof Domaretski noted.

The entrepreneur also congratulated the Head of state on the 25th anniversary of Independence of Kazakhstan.

"Thanks to you Kazakhstan has become the best and most competitive place for investments in Central Asia. We are glad to contribute to making Kazakhstan a stronger economy and promotion of Kazakhstan-Polish cooperation", - Krzysztof Domaretski added.

In turn President Nazarbayev noted the need to promote cooperation between Kazakhstan and Poland.