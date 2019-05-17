Astana Women's Team riders on the podium at Amgen Tour of California

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Also this year the Amgen Tour of California starts off on the right foot for the Astana Women's Team: in the first stage, 96.5 kilometers with start and finish in Ventura, two riders climbed onto the podium for the awards ceremony. The Cuban Arlenis Sierra confirmed once again the excellent feeling with this race taking the third position of the day: the stage was won by world champion Anna van der Breggen who dropped all the rivals on the last short climb, 18" behind the first chasing group arrived with Sierra who fought for a good results with a sprint, the team's press office informs.

But during the stage also the national champion of Colombia, the climber Liliana Moreno, put herself in excellent evidence, having won a second category mountain prize and a third category one by scoring a total of 10 points that have allowed her to take the leadership of the special classification of the polka dot jersey. After looking for it with determination in the inaugural day, in the next two stages Liliana Moreno will try to defend the jersey she is currently wearing: today there's going to be the queen stage of the Amgen Tour of California with a first category Queen of the Mountain pass and the uphill finish on the hors catégorie Mount Baldy, on the last day there will be just one third category climb.