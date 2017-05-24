Astana youth runs marathon against drugs

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A marathon "Youth against drugs!" was held in Astana on Wednesday.

The goal of the event was to promote healthy lifestyle and sport among Kazakhstani youth.



The 5km race was organized both for young men and women from Astana-based universities and colleges.







Organizers made sure that winners of the marathon didn't leave it empty-handed -they all received memorable gifts.



Attending the event were Maslikhat deputy Altynshash Tabuldina and Olympic champion Daniyar Yeleussinov.



