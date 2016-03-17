  • kz
    Astana-Zenit highlights

    07:39, 17 March 2016
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM On March 16, "Astana" BC played against Saint Petersburg's "Zenit". The Russian team won over "Astana" 71:93.

