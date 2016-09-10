Astana Zhuldyzy 1st National Sports Festival kicked off

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A grandiose event dedicated to the 25th anniversary of Kazakhstan's Independence kicked off at Astana's Kazanat horse racetrack.

The first national sports competition called Astana Zhuldyzy brought together around a hundred of participants from every region of the country.

Those participating in the competition are the winners of Asian and local tournaments in nationals sports. However, they will have to compete against worthy athletes from Shymkent, Karaganda regions. All of them will fight for the main prize – a car.





Mayor of Astana Asset Issekeshev came to Kazanat to congratulate the participants and wish them good luck. In his words, the events like Astana Zhuldyzy contribute to popularization of national sports, culture and history.





“The administration of Astana has always backed the revival of national games, development of mass sport and healthy lifestyle. For this purpose, we organize annually more than 200 events and competitions in national sports and games,” he said.

“Today’s festival is dedicated to the 25th jubilee of our independence. The Mayor’s Office will support such projects and will focus on popularization of national sports and traditions. On the President’s initiative, we will open a special national sports centre at Kazanat. All those willing can come here and learn horse riding, playing audaryspak, asyk atu, togyzkumalak and other traditional games. In the nearest two years, we will build 22 sports grounds in the city,” Issekeshev added.