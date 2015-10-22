Aston Martin unveils a high-voltage Rapid (PHOTO)
The British carmaker used a UK state visit by Chinese President Xi Jinping as an opportunity to pull the wraps off this battery powered version of its svelte four-door. The car, revealed outside Lancaster House in London, arrived with a big, mysterious black box in place of its 6-litre V12 engine, and precious few technical details. None, actually. The RapidE was built in collaboration with Williams Advanced Engineering, which for the uninitiated is the engineering-services arm of Sir Frank Williams' Formula 1 outfit. The project is proceeding in conjunction with a Chinese investment group, ChinaEquity, with the goal of producing a series production version of this very car in about two years.
"We see luxury electric vehicles as an intrinsic part of our future product portfolio," said Palmer at the RapidE's debut. "It gives more meat to his comments made recently at the Bloomberg New Energy Finance Summit," writes TopGear.com's Vijay Pattni, "where he mentioned a future electric Aston Martin with between 800 and 1,000 horsepower." For more information log on to BBC.com.