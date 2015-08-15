Aston Villa confirm signing of Traoré from Barcelona

LONDON. KAZINFORM - Aston Villa have completed the signing of Adama Traoré from Barcelona on a five-year deal.

Villa announced the signing in a statement on Friday and the transfer fee could rise from an initial €10m (£7.1m) to €12m(£8.6m) if certain clauses are met. Kazinform refers to BBC. Barcelona have a first-refusal option on the winger and can buy him back during his first three years at Villa Park, the Spanish club have announced. "He's someone I have been tracking for a long time," said the Villa manager Tim Sherwood. "He's physically a man - and he has been for some time. He's a big, powerful boy, very quick, dynamic and a maverick-type player. Those players are few and far between. "We're delighted he has chosen Villa to continue his development because that's what he is: he's not the finished article by any means, but he's certainly a player who can help us out now. But for the long-term future of the club, he's magnificent. "He stays wide, he likes to get the ball, pick it up and run at defenders, he doesn't give them a minute's peace. I wouldn't like to compare him with any player, hopefully he'll make his own name for himself and everyone will want to be the new Adama Traoré. "I went to Barcelona to speak to the representatives, so we made a huge effort to bring him to the club, we showed him that this is a great stage, but also a lot of work on the training field to improve what he already has." Traoré, who was born in Barcelona to Malian parents but has represented Spain at various youth levels, added: "It's an honour for me to come here. It's a club that showed interest in me from the first moment and made me feel important in terms of their project. "I have spoken to the manager and have a very good impression of him and what he wants from me. All this have made this club my top attraction. "I would also like to express my gratitude to everyone at FC Barcelona for helping me develop as a player and as a person."