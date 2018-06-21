Astrakhan to celebrate Dombra Day

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Dombra Day, commemorated to the 195th anniversary of Kurmangazy, will be celebrated in Astrakhan region of Russia, the Kazakh Embassy in Russia informs.

"It is important for us to hold this event. Kurmangazy is the great composer. His works such as Kishkentai, Saryarka will forever be kept as property of the nation," Kazakh Consul in Astrakhan Kanat Shekkaliyev said at the meeting with representatives of the Foundation of the First President of Kazakhstan -Yelbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev at the regional museum.







As earlier reported, President Nazarbayev signed a decree to mark the National Dombra Day on the first Sunday of July.